Just after the 80th-minute mark, Barcelona's La Liga versus Cadiz was stopped for a significant amount of time before it continued again. Here, find out the reason why.

Barcelona have defeated Cadiz for the first time since 2006. Their first-half effort was lackluster, but they came out strong in the second. The Blaugrana had a tough first half creating scoring opportunities. Both Memphis Depay and Ferran Torres failed on a few opportunities of lesser significance.

Xavi Hernandez's troops returned from half-time looking refreshed and inspired up front. Frenkie De Jong scored first, and then minutes later, Robert Lewandowski scored again after coming off the bench.

However, a stoppage in play occurred sometime around the 80th minute. Both the players and the spectators inside the stadium could feel the tension. The game was halted when news of the event spread. There was a delay of approximately an hour in the La Liga match.

The reason why Barcelona's clash against Cadiz was stopped for an hour

A medical incident in the stands forced the Barcelona vs Cadiz match to be stopped. At 2-0, the Catalan giants were leading when the game was called off around the 80th minute due to a medical issue after a fan in the stands apparently suffered a cardiac arrest.

The Yellow Submarine's goalkeeper, Jeremias Ledesma, sprinted to the bench and threw a first aid kit into the crowd as the seriousness of the situation was recognized by both teams. One of the other home players, Jose Maria, was spotted assisting a staff member in rushing a stretcher through the crowd to the injured. Both Ronald Araujo of Barcelona and Fali of Cadiz were observed praying on the field.

"The game has been stopped due to a medical emergency with a fan in the stands. The players are going to the locker rooms", Cadizhad issued a statement on Twitter earlier. Their president Jose Manuel Vizcaino was later cited in Tiempo de Juego as stating, "After [the fan] got their heartbeat back, an ambulance was sent to take them away. After being revived, [the fan] became unwell again, but finally stabilized.”

Xavi Hernandez's players scored again twice in the dying seconds of the game. The most recent update is that Cadiz said that the fan who had a heart attack in the stands is doing well in the hospital.