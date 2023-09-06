Why was Julio Enciso not called up by Paraguay for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Julio Enciso, only 19 years old, has 11 caps with Paraguay’s national team since 2022. He has not scored a goal yet, but so far he is projected as one of the big forwards of the squad.

Paraguay are ready to start one of the toughest qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. They play in South America against big teams like Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, among others.

Enciso has been playing in England since 2022 for Brighton & Hove Albion. He has made 22 appearances and scored 4 goals in the Premier League. This is a good number for a player of his age.

Why isn’t Julio Enciso playing for Paraguay vs Peru?

Unfortunately Julio Enciso suffered an injury during training session with Brighton, he suffered a meniscus tear in his knee and will be out of action for a long time.

Paraguay could struggle without Enciso, but head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto has other forwards to replace Enciso, including Avalos, Morales, Sosa and Gonzalez.