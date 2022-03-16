Manchester City and Brighton had been scheduled to face off on Sunday for the Matchday 30 of the 2021-22 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2021-22 Premier League Round 30 clash between Manchester City and Brighton has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 19, 2022, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

The Citizens currently sit on top of the Premier League table with 70 points in 29 matches so far. On the other hand, the Seagulls are placed 12 positions below them, in 13th place in the EPL with 33 points won in 29 games.

Brighton will instead face Newcastle in a domestic league match on Thursday, March 17, therefore this is the second time the Manchester City vs Brighton matchup has had to be postponed. Check out the reason why the Manchester City vs Brighton matchup was again rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Manchester City vs Brighton match postponed?

The match between Manchester City and Brighton in the Premier League has been rescheduled due to the upcoming Quarter-Finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup. After a 2-0 victory against Peterborough, Pep Guardiola's team advanced to the next stage, where they will face Southampton.

It will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM (ET), at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton. As a result, the Manchester City vs Brighton duel will instead take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, as confirmed by the two sides.