Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a postponed matchup. This confrontation was scheduled to involve Monterrey facing Santos Laguna at Estadio BBVA. Learn more about the date, and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

The teams were preparing for a match that could solidify them in the playoff spots, but that won’t be the case. Authorities traveled to the stadium to check the conditions of the field, which wasn’t approved after a concert of The Weeknd held the previous Tuesday affected it.

“Following the review outlined in Article 88 of the Competition Regulations, it was determined that the field at the stadium of the Rayados de Monterrey club does not meet the requirements to host an official Liga MX match,” the league detailed in the statement.

When will Monterrey vs Santos Laguna be played?

Monterrey will be defying Santos Laguna on Matchday 10 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Wednesday, November 8. The game will be played at Estadio BBVA.

Monterrey vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

How to watch Monterrey vs Santos Laguna in the US

