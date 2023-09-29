Inter Miami will face off against New York City FC this Saturday, September 30 for the Matchday 35 of the 2023 MLS regular season. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Inter Miami vs New York City FC live on Apple TV]

The loss in the final of the US Open Cup was undeniably a tough setback for Lionel Messi‘s team, which is now striving to focus on concluding the regular phase of the MLS in the most effective manner, with the hope of securing a postseason berth.

Presently, they trail Montreal by 5 points, as well as their opponents in this upcoming match, New York City FC. In essence, a victory would bring them within striking distance of a playoff position. Nevertheless, the New Yorkers are determined not to relinquish their place to Inter.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 9:30 AM (October 1)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (October 1)

France: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Germany: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (October 1)

India: 5:00 AM (October 1)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (October 1)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (October 1)

Israel: 2:30 AM (October 1)

Italy: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (October 1)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (October 1)

New Zealand: 11:30 AM (October 1)

Norway: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (October 1)

Poland: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (October 1)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (October 1)

Spain: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (October 1)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (October 1)

UAE: 3:30 AM (October 1)

UK: 12:30 AM (October 1)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs New York City FC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues.