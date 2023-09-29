Girona will face off against Real Madrid this Saturday, September 30 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Girona vs Real Madrid online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
This is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing games of the weekend in La Liga. On one side, we have one of the primary contenders for the title, Real Madrid, who have managed to rebound after a painful defeat in the “Madrid Derby” and are now positioned very close to the top of the league standings.
Barcelona, following their victory against Sevilla, currently holds the top spot, and this is why the “Merengues” are determined not to lose sight of them. Their opponents will be the surprising Girona, who were the sole league leaders until the Barcelona game. The team from Girona aims to continue their fight at the top and now faces a formidable challenge against Real Madrid.
Girona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (October 1)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 1)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 7:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 1)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 1)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 1)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 1)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Girona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga 2
Sweden: TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes