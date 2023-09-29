Girona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Girona will face off against Real Madrid this Saturday, September 30 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing games of the weekend in La Liga. On one side, we have one of the primary contenders for the title, Real Madrid, who have managed to rebound after a painful defeat in the “Madrid Derby” and are now positioned very close to the top of the league standings.

Barcelona, following their victory against Sevilla, currently holds the top spot, and this is why the “Merengues” are determined not to lose sight of them. Their opponents will be the surprising Girona, who were the sole league leaders until the Barcelona game. The team from Girona aims to continue their fight at the top and now faces a formidable challenge against Real Madrid.

Girona vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (October 1)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (October 1)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (October 1)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (October 1)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (October 1)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (October 1)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Girona vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga 2

Sweden: TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes