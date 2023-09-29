Milan play against Lazio this Saturday, September 30 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Following their defeat in the derby against Inter, AC Milan managed to bounce back impressively by securing two consecutive wins. This achievement propelled them to the top of the league standings with 15 points, matching their archrivals.
Now, they are determined to maintain their position as the sole leaders of the tournament, and to achieve that, they need a victory. Their opponents will be Lazio, a team that has had a somewhat underwhelming start with 7 points out of 18. However, they are a formidable opponent and should not be underestimated.
Milan vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (October 1)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 1)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 1)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 1)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (October 1)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (October 1)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Milan vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, Milan Channel
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, discovery+
USA: Paramount+