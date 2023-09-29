Milan vs Lazio: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Milan play against Lazio this Saturday, September 30 in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Milan vs Lazio online in the US on Paramount]

Following their defeat in the derby against Inter, AC Milan managed to bounce back impressively by securing two consecutive wins. This achievement propelled them to the top of the league standings with 15 points, matching their archrivals.

Now, they are determined to maintain their position as the sole leaders of the tournament, and to achieve that, they need a victory. Their opponents will be Lazio, a team that has had a somewhat underwhelming start with 7 points out of 18. However, they are a formidable opponent and should not be underestimated.

Milan vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 1)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 1)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 1)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 1)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (October 1)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (October 1)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Milan vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, Milan Channel

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, discovery+

USA: Paramount+