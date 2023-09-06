Why was Sergio Busquets not called up by Spain for the 2024 Euro Qualifiers?

Spain is gearing up for two crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers, facing Georgia on Friday and Cyprus on Monday. Currently positioned fourth in a five-team group, they are vying for a top-two spot to secure qualification.

However, that’s mostly because of their schedule. Spain have just played two matches due to their participation in the recent UEFA Nations League, a tournament they won by defeating Croatia in the final.

In the list of players called up for these games there is a significant absence in Sergio Busquets. Despite his standout performances alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, he has been left out of the national team’s lineup.

Why is Sergio Busquets not playing for Spain?

Spain’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign is reaching a critical point as key matchups against Georgia and Cyprus are on the horizon. However, coach Luis de La Fuente didn’t include Busquets on the roster.

The reason behind the midfielder’s absence is clear. Busquets retired from the national team last December, following Spain’s elimination at the World Cup by Morocco in the round of 16. He announced with a lengthy statement.

Busquets started his post saying: “I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team. I want to thank all the people that have joined me on this journey.”