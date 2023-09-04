It was another magical night for Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami made short work of the defending champions LAFC after surviving an early storm until new arrival Facundo Farias opened his MLS account. The end result was 2 assists from Messi and a 3-1 win that still has Inter Miami with possibilities of going to the postseason.

Next up for Tata Martino’s side is a trip back to Miami and another must win game against Sporting KC, for which Inter Miami will be short several international players who have been called up to their national teams, most importantly Lionel Messi.

For the sellout crowd of 22,000 on hand to watch Messi in Los Angeles, one lucky star, Owen Wilson was able to meet the Argentine World Cup winner after the match and was just elated to make a dream come true.

Owen Wilson on Lionel Messi

Before the game Wilson was interviewed by ESPN in Argentina and stated, “Messi’s my favorite player in the world so I was so happy when Argentina won the World Cup!” Wilson continued by stating “(Am) excited (to see Messi) like a little kid on Christmas.”

Well Wilson and his family got to unbox the best gift of the night when a shirtless Messi walked over and began to sign jerseys for the Wilson family amid other fans trying to get the Argentine’s signature.

Fan throws water bottle at Messi

It was not all happy news after the game, Messi was leaving towards the locker room when a fan threw a water bottle near the Argentine that just missed him but hit a LAFC employee in the face. No word was given if said fan has been identified.