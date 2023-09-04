Inter Miami have passed yet another test with Lionel Messi, taking down Los Angeles FC on the road in Week 30 of the 2023 MLS regular season. With two assists from the Argentine star, the Herons beat the reigning champions 3-1 in California.

Gerardo Martino’s side found the lead early in the game, with Facundo Farias putting the visitors in front after only 14 minutes. Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana increased Miami’s advantage in the second half, while Ryan Hollingshead pulled one back in stoppage time.

Messi and company still have work to do to get in playoff spots, but Inter Miami’s social media team made sure to clap back at LAFC for trying to throw shade at the 7x Ballon d’Or winner.

Inter Miami roast LAFC for underestimating Messi

Just a few hours before hosting Inter Miami at the Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles FC posted a video that seemed to be a tribute to Messi, but instead was about Carlos Vela’s left foot. “Respect greatness,” they wrote.

Following their road win in LA, Inter Miami fired back with a video of Messi’s highlights against LAFC using the same audio of the Vela clip. Of course, other users on the Internet went wild.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi has so far scored 11 goals in 11 games for Inter Miami.

What’s Lionel Messi’s contract at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Inter Miami in the summer of 2023.

The Argentine star is expected to play in South Florida through the 2025 MLS season. By then, Messi will be 38 years old.