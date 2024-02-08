Mike Tyson has turned in his boxing gloves and has become an actor, comedian, and promoter, a far cry from the man who at one time was considered “the baddest man” alive.

During his boxing career, Tyson was terrifying, knocking out opponents with ease, the knockouts were some of the most devastating punches the sport had seen. What made Tyson stand out was his size, at only 5ft 10in. Tyson was knocking out opponents who at times were well over 6 feet tall.

Now in Italy filming the action movie Bunny Man the 57-year-old ex- prize fighter took time to take a picture with the Juventus home kit. The image is already up on the Italian Old Lady’s Instagram account.

Mike Tyson Juventus tifosi?

Iron Mike posed in front of a mirror with the 2023-24 home kit, on Instagram Juventus official account wrote, “Juve training gonna get a whole lot tougher”.

Then former Juventus star Patrice Evra comment ‘Chiellini and I in training.’ Juventus is home to two American players, Tim Weah and Weston McKennie.

About Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson was born in an impoverished neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York and would rise to become one of the most popular and most feared athletes in the world. Tyson is the youngest man to become the World Heavyweight Champion at 20 and was the first heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, as well as the only heavyweight to unify them in succession.

Tyson’s boxing record is 50 wins, 6 defeats, 2 no contests, Tyson has 44 wins by way of knockout.