Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus in June and the club has already begun its restructuring. La Vecchia Signora are planning to sign two first-team players from the Argentina national team. Find out here who they are.

Juventus are one of the strongest teams in the Serie A and one of the best teams in Europe. Of the last 10 seasons, Juventus won the league trophy 9 times. And according to Marca, 6 of the 10 highest salaries in Serie A are from Juventus players.

La Vecchia Signora are in the midst of a rebuilding process. A month ago, the club reported that Paulo Dybala, the highest-paid player in the squad (earns 13,510,000 euros per season) will leave Juventus at the end of the season. The directors and the player did not reach an agreement to renew his contract and the Argentinean will be a free agent as of June 30.

Despite rumors, Massimiliano Allegri assured he will remain being Juventus' coach. In a press conference, the manager said: "I will continue this year and for another three years". Allegri is already thinking about the possible incorporations in the next transfer market and would like to sign two first-team players from the Argentina national team.

Who are the two Argentineans Juventus could sign?

Emiliano Martinez

Apparently, Emiliano Martinez has been one of the signings requested by Allegri for next season. Following Buffon's departure from Juventus to Parma, the team's first goalkeeper has been Wojciech Szczesny, who has been with the club for almost five years. The Pole's performance has been quite regular this season, but his recent performances have not convinced either the coach or the fans.

So far, Szczesny has played 174 games for Juventus. He has conceded 159 goals and in 69 matches he has not been beaten. For his part, Martinez arrived at Aston Villa in September 2020, from Arsenal. The Villans paid 17.4 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, for the 29-year-old, turning him into the most expensive Argentine goalkeeper in the history of soccer. Since his arrival at Aston Villa, Martinez played 69 games, conceded 90 goals, and kept a clean sheet in 24 games.

The Argentinean has a contract with The Villans until 2027 and according to Transfermarkt, he has a market value of 32,000,000 euros.

Angel Di Maria

Juventus wants Angel Di Maria as a replacement for Paulo Dybala. Di María's contract with PSG expires in June 2022 and all indications are that he will not remain in France. The Argentine played seven seasons with the Parisian club, in which he won 18 titles, scored 91 goals and became the top assist provider in the history of the institution with 117 assists.

Juventus could offer a contract between one and two years to the 34-year-old. Furthermore, according to Marca, Di Maria is the eighth highest-paid player at PSG, earning 11,400,000 euros.