World Cup Qualifiers

Without a key teammate, Lionel Messi headlines Argentina's squad for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi officially returns to Argentina’s squad as La Albiceleste are set to face Venezuela and Bolivia in the upcoming two dates of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. However, he will lose a key teammate. Check out the full roster.

Lionel Messi of Argentina
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina

By Natalia Lobo

Lionel Messi returns to Argentina’s roster for the upcoming two dates of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, as they announced today. However, Lionel Scaloni will have to play without goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who is suspended for the October matches.

Messi is back after missing the past matches with Argentina as he was still recovering from the ankle injury he sustained during the Copa America final. However, the Captain has, since then, played four matches with Inter Miami, scoring three goals after his comeback.

Argentina are still at the top of the standings, after beating Chile (3-0) in Buenos Aires and losing 2-1 against Colombia in Barranquilla. Now, Lionel Scaloni side are facing Venezuela at Estadio Monumental in the city of Maturin on Oct. 10th, and then hosting Bolivia (Oct. 15th).

Meanwhile, ‘Dibu’ Martinez is out of the squad after being handed a two-game suspension by FIFA due to obscene gestures with the Copa America trophy after Argentina’s win over Chile and for pushing a cameraman after their away loss to Colombia.

dibu martinez

Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martinez is suspended for Argentina’s two upcoming matches (Andres Rot/Getty Images)

Martinez wrote on his social media that he “accepted the sanction” from FIFA, and that he apologized if “he offended anyone.” Without the Aston Villa keeper, Scaloni called up keepers Geronimo Rulli (Olympique Marsella), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid) and Walter Benitez (PSV Eindhoven).

The complete roster for Argentina for October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso.

Argentina GK Emiliano Martínez breaks silence on FIFA’s harsh sanction

see also

Argentina GK Emiliano Martínez breaks silence on FIFA’s harsh sanction

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico and Marcos Acuña.

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Nico Paz, Thiago Almada, Exequiel Palacios and Rodrigo De Paul.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Nicolas Gonzalez, Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Julián Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

