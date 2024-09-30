Argentina GK Emiliano Martínez breaks silence on FIFA’s harsh sanction

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez has been suspended for two matches by FIFA following controversial celebrations, prompting discussions about sportsmanship in high-stakes moments.

Argentina‘s goalkeeper, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, has received a two-match suspension from FIFA’s disciplinary committee for exhibiting offensive behavior and breaching fair play standards.

This sanction means he will be unavailable for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela on October 10 and Bolivia on October 15. Martínez’s suspension stems from a recent incident in which he held a replica of the Copa América trophy inappropriately during a celebration following Argentina’s win over Chile on September 5. FIFA deemed this act a violation of its code of conduct.

It’s the second time Dibu has made this “inappropriate” gesture on a grand stage; he had done so during the 2022 FIFA World Cup award ceremony after Argentina defeated France. As a result of the suspension, Martínez issued a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dibu Martínez on His 2-Game Suspension

Martínez wrote on X, “I accept the sanction from @FIFA and I apologize if I offended anyone. The moment of celebration is meant to bring smiles to many kids and not to disrespect anyone. I will support my friends during this FIFA date, despite the pain of not being able to be there. It was never my intention to disrespect anyone, nor did I understand that a gesture well-received by the public was offensive. However, I will try not to offend anyone further and will focus solely on winning titles with Argentina and Aston Villa .”

Emiliano Martínez and his antics

Advertisement

Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez has faced criticism for several of his controversial antics, particularly during celebrations. His actions have sparked discussions about sportsmanship and the impact of athlete behavior, especially in high-stakes moments like the World Cup.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi loses key Argentina teammate for October 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Despite these controversies, Martínez remains a key figure for Argentina, known for both his skills as a goalkeeper and his vibrant personality on the field.