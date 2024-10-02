Jets News: Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared details about his relationship with head coach Robert Saleh in the face of rumors of distance between them.

Following the New York Jets‘ win over the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the NFL 2024, an awkward moment occurred when head coach Robert Saleh tried to hug Aaron Rodgers and was pushed in the chest by the quarterback. The confusing episode has become a talking point, along with other statements that have made waves in recent days.

Rodgers is a figure of strong leadership and an outstanding track record, so none of his actions are accidental, which is why the episode has drawn attention. However, the 40-year-old quarterback has ruled out a rift with the head coach.

“My relationship with Robert Saleh has been very good since the first day I came to the Jets,” Rodgers said. The quarterback went on to reveal a few more details. “We text, we talk about different things outside of football. We have a good friendship.

Rumors of a rift between the two Jets figures were fueled after a loss to the Denver Broncos, when Saleh questioned whether his team could handle the full cadence. Rodgers responded by saying he didn’t see the need for massive in-game changes. However, despite the different versions, the matter was clarified and the relationship is good.

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets celebrates with Aaron Rodgers after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Saleh spoke about the relationship with Rodgers

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has retracted his comments about a cadence problem. “There never was one,” he said. He was also asked about his relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, following statements made by both in recent days. “Aaron and I are great,” Saleh declared.

Aaron Rodgers will be included as a limited participant in practice

Rodgers will miss some training ahead of the Jets’ game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the quarterback was limited in Wednesday’s practice because of the knee injury, something the 40-year-old veteran foreshadowed when he said it was “a little swollen”.