NFL News: Bills QB Josh Allen makes something clear after tough loss against Ravens

After a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the NFL, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen made it clear regarding the level of his team.

Week 4 of the NFL saw a strong team like the Baltimore Ravens hand the Buffalo Bills their first loss of the season with a decisive victory. Lamar Jackson and his teammates proved to be too much for the Bills, who could never find their rhythm in the game. After the match, it was none other than Josh Allen who spoke about his team’s performance.

An exciting Sunday Night Football showcased how Derrick Henry carried the Ravens’ offense on his shoulders as they aimed to be serious contenders, easily defeating Sean McDermott‘s Bills by 35-10.

After the game, Allen spoke at a press conference about the opponent’s game plan and the current situation of his Bills: “Yeah, I think they had a good plan — a good pressure plan. They made more plays than we did,” Allen said. “It was evident right away they had more urgency than we did. That’s something we will correct.”

Despite the loss, the quarterback remains confident in his team’s talent and asserts that the level displayed last night is not a true reflection of their capabilities. “Not everything was bad in this game. I don’t want us coming away from this saying we’re the worst. [There is] a lot to learn from. I’m glad this happened early in the season so we can correct things.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms Odafe Oweh #99 of the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Midway through the third quarter, Josh Allen attempted a trick play that didn’t go as planned, resulting in a turnover that favored the Ravens. Regarding this, the QB expressed: “Coach called a shot, and the guy made a good play. That’s as simple as it is,” Allen said. “He dove inside, and the guy made a good play. That’s what it comes down to.”

Allen’s mindset despite the loss

The Bills played their worst game of the season, and this was clearly reflected in the final score, which could have been even worse. However, Allen highlighted his team’s mentality in trying to keep the game competitive despite the challenging circumstances.

“I think the ‘no blink’ mentality down 21-3 at halftime, get the ball, score a touchdown, had an opportunity to make it 21-17 and turn the ball over,” Allen said. “Again, we were down and out early on. We kind of stopped the bleeding, and again, we could have done more to really put a Band-Aid over it. We just let it slip away,

“Those plays are really big in the grand scheme of things. They alter the game, but make no mistake about it, they came out with urgency, and they whipped our butt.”, he finally concluded.

James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

What’s next for Buffalo Bills?

vs Houston Texas, Week 5

vs New York Jets, Week 6

vs Tennessee Titans, Week 7

vs Seattle Seahawks, Week 8

vs Miami Dolphins, Week 9