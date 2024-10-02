Trending topics:
NFL News: Raiders HC Antonio Pierce makes something clear about Davante Adams trade

Following the confirmation of Davante Adams' departure from the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Antonio Pierce was clear about his thoughts on the matter.

Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during warmups before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesWide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on during warmups before a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Matías Persuh

The news of Davante Adams‘ request to leave the Las Vegas Raiders shook the NFL world this week. One of the key figures regarding the situation on the field is clearly head coach Antonio Pierce, who made his stance clear during his traditional press conference.

During the Raiders’ traditional Wednesday press conference, the coach was asked if Adams’ situation could become a distraction for his team’s present. The head coach responded firmly, ‘No.’

According to The Athletic’s journalist Vic Tafur on his X account (formerly Twitter), Pierce was clear about the situation: “Antonio Pierce not addressing the Davante Adams situation, said he is rehabbing his hamstring injury.”

The Raiders are one of many teams with a balanced record of two wins and two losses. The departure of Adams represents a significant loss for Pierce’s squad, which is slowly coming to terms with the fact that they won’t have a key player moving forward.

Antonio Pierce

Head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders cheers on his team during warm up before the season opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

What will be Davante Adams’ next destination?

While there are still no certainties about the wide receiver’s final destination, Davante Adams sent a clear message to the Raiders about which team he would ideally like to join.

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh

see also

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh

Journalist Adam Schefter reported on two potential destinations for Adams: “Two teams high on Davante Adams’ wishlist of places to land, if not at the very top, are the Jets and Saints, per league sources. Adams ideally would like to play with a QB he knows. The Jets have former teammate Aaron Rodgers, and the Saints have former teammate Derek Carr.”

What’s next for the Las Vegas Raiders?

  • vs Denver Broncos, Week 5
  • vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6
  • vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 7
  • vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 8
  • vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 9
