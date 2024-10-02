Trending topics:
USMNT

Jürgen Klinsmann on USMNT and Diego Maradona

The former USMNT manager Jürgen Klinsmann spoke about many issues on "Kickin’ It" on CBS Golazo, among them his thoughts on the USMNT and Diego Maradona.

Jurgen Klinsmann, German former professional player and manager, holds the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy prior to kick-off ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
© Getty ImagesJurgen Klinsmann, German former professional player and manager, holds the UEFA Euro 2024 Henri Delaunay Trophy prior to kick-off ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Jürgen Klinsmann sparks many debates in the circle of US Soccer; to some, he was ahead of his time, while to others, he failed to deliver on the promise of turning the USMNT into a better version of itself.

In the end, Jürgen Klinsmann can claim to have a record of 55-27-16 with the US and is a winner of the 2013 Concacaf Gold Cup and a fourth-place finish in the 2016 Copa America. He also got the USMNT to the Round of 16 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Jürgen Klinsmann spoke to CBS’ “Kickin’ It” team, where a former player of his, Clint Dempsey, is a co-host, and talked about his time with the USMNT, and also offering special words about Diego Maradona.

Advertisement

Jürgen Klinsmann on Diego Maradona

Jürgen Klinsmann spoke about his time as a player and a coach. When it came to the USMNT, he touched on the taboo subject of trying to get players to play at a higher level, meaning away from MLS, although he recognized that MLS has improved greatly since he was manager.

Klinsmann also gave his viewpoint on why he left Landon Donovan off of the USMNT World Cup roster in 2014, citing that Donovan’s time off from soccer was a major factor. Even though he admitted that in certain situations it would have been good to have him on the team, he wanted the rest of the players who had grinded it out with Jürgen Klinsmann to be on the roster, so Donovan was eventually cut.

Advertisement

When it came to Diego Maradona, Jürgen Klinsmann had kind words for the now-departed icon. Jürgen Klinsmann stated, “I also try to describe Diego Maradona as an artist; you have many world-class players… but there was only one artist, and that was Diego.

Advertisement

“The way he read the game and the way he was able to technically execute the game was completely from God; it was a different dimension. Understanding his life at Napoli and in Italy, understanding that he could never leave the house because people would go crazy or go to a coffee shop, never have a nice meal with his family in a restaurant, drove him to a corner, and that drove him into drugs. That makes the other side of the story so sad because he could not have a normal life.”

Advertisement
Mauricio Pochettino’s first USMNT roster gives us few surprises and lots of hope

see also

Mauricio Pochettino’s first USMNT roster gives us few surprises and lots of hope

Jürgen Klinsmann ended the interview by not ruling out the possibility of one day coaching in MLS or another national team in the future.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh
NFL

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders throws Shedeur under the bus after Buffaloes practice
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders throws Shedeur under the bus after Buffaloes practice

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone sows doubts over star pitcher's postseason participation
MLB

MLB News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone sows doubts over star pitcher's postseason participation

Patrick Mahomes has a clear message for Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy after Rashee Rice's injury
NFL

Patrick Mahomes has a clear message for Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy after Rashee Rice's injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo