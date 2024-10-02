Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew on Matchday 36 of 2024 MLS season?

Inter Miami face a pivotal clash against Columbus Crew tonight in Major League Soccer, and all eyes are on whether Lionel Messi will feature in the starting lineup.

Inter Miami will face Columbus Crew tonight on Matchday 36 of the 2024 MLS season and will have the historic opportunity to win the Supporters’ Shield for the first time. That’s why fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation on Lionel Messi‘s availability for this crucial match at Lower.com Field.

The Argentine forward is the focal point of Inter Miami’s attack, and his presence could be the decisive factor in securing a win that would propel the team to a new title. Head coach Gerardo Martino is well aware of Leo’s impact, which is why Messi is expected to start for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew tonight.

Messi has fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained during Argentina’s 2024 Copa America final against Colombia. Since returning to action on September 14, he scored three goals in four matches, playing a key role in maintaining Inter Miami’s strong form and dominance in the standings.

What do Inter Miami need to win the Supporters’ Shield?

The Herons have been the standout team in the 2024 MLS season, leading the Eastern Conference with 65 points. Their closest rivals, Columbus Crew, sit on 57 points, making tonight’s match a potential title decider.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami kicks the ball against the Charlotte FC during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

With only four games remaining in the regular season, a win for Inter Miami in Ohio would secure the Supporters’ Shield for the first time in their history. A draw would keep Columbus Crew’s hopes alive for a few more days, though the odds would be heavily stacked against them. On the other hand, a victory for the home side would keep the race wide open, making for a thrilling finale to the season.

Messi isn’t Columbus Crew’s only concern

While Messi will undoubtedly be a focal point, Inter Miami boast a roster filled with star talent. Martino is expected to field a strong lineup, featuring notable names such as Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, and rising midfield star Federico Redondo.

Inter Miami’s predicted lineup vs Columbus Crew: Drake Callender; Ian Fray, Tomas Aviles, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Yannick Bright, Julian Gressel, Federico Redondo; Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.