Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, no matter which gender is on the pitch. Now, the Women's Euro 2022 proved that it can get as much attention as the male side, or even more. The grand Final between England and Germany set a new attendance record at either a men's or women's UEFA Championship in the whole history.

It is known that women's soccer has grown very fast in the last years. Around the world, clubs are trying to improve conditions for the players in order to increase the show for the fans. In a logical way, if they give better entertainment, people will consume more and the revenue would be used in benefit of the ones involved.

Now, the Women's Euro 2022 presented some very attractive games for the fans and they were thrilled to go to the stadiums in England to become part of them. The Lionesses were, of course, supported by the locals as they were trying to get their team into another Final after 13 long years.

England vs Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 Final sets a new attendance record for UEFA

The Women's Euro 2022 has come to an end, and it will be a memorable one. The Final between England and Germany, one of the biggest rivalries in female soccer, was played at Wembley Stadium in front of 87,192 fans, a new record at either men's or women's national team UEFA Championship. The Lionesses won the title with a 2-1 score.

This number will be hard to beat and it will probably last for a long time as the best attendance for a game of this magnitude. The highest crowd for a men's European Championship was of 79,115 persons who watched Spain's win over the Soviet Union in the 1964 Final.

Early this year, Barcelona and Real Madrid faced each other in the Women's Champions League and this game set an attendance record for female clubs with 91,553 spectators. It is clear that the interest in this branch is growing and the players are giving their best to fulfil with the expectations.