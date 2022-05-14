The statue of the striker was created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott and has been constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanized steel.

Sergio Aguero scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for Manchester City to become the club's record goal scorer. However, City fans don't love the Argentine striker for that. In 2012, Aguero scored an agonizing goal to help Manchester City win a title again after 44 years.

Aguero's stoppage-time strike completed a 3-2 comeback for City on the final day of the season to clinch the title. That’s why Manchester City have unveiled a large statue of the striker to mark 10 years since Aguero's iconic last-gasp Premier League title-winning goal against Queens Park Rangers.

"We don't know what would have happened if we lost the Premier League that year. That year changed everything because the next years we started winning more titles”, Aguero said. To celebrate that moment, the club opted to unveil a statue depicting the striker celebrating the goal outside the Etihad. But Aguero's statue got a lot of comments, but not praise.

Manchester City honor Aguero with a Kroos lookalike statue

The statue of the striker was created by award-winning sculptor Andy Scott and has been constructed using thousands of welded pieces of galvanized steel. Aguero's statue joins those of his former team-mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany that were installed last year on the East Side of the Etihad.

There has been a lot of talk about how much Aguero´s statue resembles the former City star. Not only that, but some fans have detected that he actually looks a lot more like Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Even the Real Madrid player himself joined in the joke.

BC sports journalist Simon Stone who post a picture of Aguero staring at the statue and wrote "Sergio is here". The Real Madrid midfielder quoted Stone's tweet to ironically ask: "Sure?".

There are indeed several cases in which the end product may not have been as expected. One of the most notorious ones was the statue dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo by artist Emanuel Santos. But the job is not easy to do.

Aguero, however, appeared very pleased with the effort: "Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving. In those 10 years, I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world. I am very grateful to the club for making this statue in recognition of my football career in Manchester. It is something very special".