WWE superstar wants to fight Roy Keane to ´shut him up once and for all’

Roy Keane has always been a tough guy, he may have to settle another score, this time in a wrestling ring. Former WWE star and now Raw commentator Wade Barrett indirectly issued a challenge to the now pundit Roy Keane.



Roy Keane had a reputation as a no-nonsense captain of Manchester United, Keane was known for his force in the midfield, at times poor sportsmanship, and locker room dust ups.





Barrett is now retired from wrestling but could lace up his wrestling boots one more time to, in his words, ´shut (Keane) up once and for all’.



Why Wade Barrett has heat with Roy Keane



In talking to talkSPORT Barrett was never happy about what Roy Keane said about wrestlers and the WWE. “He talked a little smack once upon a time about me, he’s probably forgotten about it, but I haven’t.



“He actually ridiculed WWE and he mocked the fact that Wayne Rooney was having fun on his day off at WWE instead of focusing and being a miserable git…on Manchester United and training with them and getting his goals up at Man United, whatever he was saying.



“Listen, [if] Roy Keane wants a piece of me I would knock his teeth out in a heartbeat. I probably have 100 pounds on Roy Keane.



“I know he was the tough guy on the pitch. It’s a very different world when you step into a WWE ring and you’re in there with real men like Wade Barrett.

“I would whoop him, I would send him back to Old Trafford, I would send him back to Ireland, wherever he wants to get sent.



“But trust me, I think that will be a spectacle for the ages, WrestleMania in the UK, of me dropping Roy Keane in about five, maybe six seconds.”