WWE gave women’s wrestling a great platform during the Monday Night Wars of the mid 90’s. From there the WWE Divas were born and eventually paved the way for some of the industry’s best performers.

Below are 25 of the greatest female wrestlers of many eras in the sport, that date back to the 1950’s, here are 25 great female wrestlers.

Victoria

The former 2-time WWE Women’s champion was one of many of the late 90’s Divas that took women’s wrestling to a whole new level.

Wendi Richter



A pioneer in women’s wrestling, Wendi Richter won championships in various promotions and was very active during the 70’s and 80’s at the dawn of the best of women’s wrestling.

Sherri Martel



Not only a great wrestler but also a legendary manager of such greats as the Macho Man and Shawn Michaels. Sherri sadly passed away in 2007 due to a drug overdose.

Paige



A AEW and WWE star, Paige went through a few injuries but has her place as one of the top talents in female wrestling for pushing the envelope.

Molly Holly



Molly Holly had that hardcore aura and won the hardcore crown 1 time along with 2 Women’s WWE titles. Holly was a highlight wrestler and a perfect foil for many female wrestlers of the late 90’s.

Ivory



Ivory has a great legacy that spans Glow as well as the WWE, a veteran wrestler and champion, Ivory held championships in various wrestling promotions.

Jacqueline



An accomplished female wrestler and champion in 5 wrestling organizations and a winner of an unprecedented 14 USWA Women’s Championship.



Jazz



One of the most intense WWE female wrestlers of all time, a former two-time WWE Women’s Champion as well as a WEW extreme women’s champion.

Bull Nakano



Bull Nakano was the biggest foil for Alundra Blayze during a rough time for WWE in all categories. A former World Women’s Championship, she was a modern pioneer of women’s wrestlers.

Beth Phoenix



Under the tutelage of Paul Heyman Beth Phoenix shined and went on to become a huge star in the WWE. Phoenix won 4 WWE titles during her stint before a semi-retirement in 2019.

Gail Kim



In her various stints in the WWE Gail Kim was not properly used, often falling through the cracks. At Impact Wrestling that changed, and Kim could showcase her talents and be a part of the Knockouts Division.

AJ Lee



AJ Lee arrived as a “love interest” and would go on to become one of the biggest stars in the WWE when it came to female wrestling.

Natalya



Daughter of wrestling legend Jim Neidhart, Natalya is a two-time women’s world champion, having won the Divas Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship once. Natalya is also a one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Tamina.

Mickie James



Mickie James was presented as a mark for Trish Stratus, but eventually turned heel and started to branch off on her own. James would win titles in the WWE before moving to TNA.



Ronda Rousey



Ronda Rousey is the real deal, a judo and mixed martial artist champion in she took to wrestling like a fish in water. Rousey has won WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE Raw Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Shayna Baszler, Women’s Royal Rumble (2022), Eighth Women’s Triple Crown Champion.

Chyna



Despite being limited, Chyna became hugely popular in the WWE, even winning the Intercontinental championship and defeating many male wrestlers. Her life outside the ring and the misfortune of being the third wheel of the relationship between Triple H and Stephanie McMahon tarnished her career as she was wrongfully written out of the WWE universe.

Alundra Blayze (Madusa)



Alundra Blayze (Madusa), was a formidable wrestler and great manager for the likes of the Dangerous Alliance in WCW. A three-time women’s champion in the WWE in WCW she won the Cruiserweight Championship.

Bayley



Despite having issues with her character, and at times not fitting in, Bayley has exceptional talent in the ring and only helped raise the bar of women’s wrestling.

Becky Lynch



Becky Lynch is one of the best heel female wrestlers of all time, known for her amazing grace in the ring and was one of the first women to main event a WrestleMania.

Asuka



Asuka has all the flare and grace to be able to work with such talents as Emma, Nikki Cross, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks. Asuka has won countless titles and is a living legend of the ring.

Sasha Banks



One of the most accomplished female wrestlers Sasha Banks has done it in the WWE and now in New Japan Pro Wrestling. She also has featured in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, showcasing her talent away from the ring.

The Fabulous Moolah



The late great The Fabulous Moolah, was one of the wrestling business first big name female wrestlers winning titles in the WWE as well as the NWA. Despite a dark history that involved sexual exploitation of aspiring female wrestlers, Moolah’s contribution can’t be denied.



Charlotte Flair



The daughter of Nature Boy Ric Flair has done her father proud, just as impressive in the ring with her showmanship and iconic robes. Charlotte Flair has won 6 Raw Women’s titles, 7 Smackdown Women’s titles, tag team titles, as well as a winner of the women’s royal rumble, ironically the same event her father won in 1992.

Lita



Lita was a highflyer with a magnetic urban skater look and great intro. Lita would win four women’s titles and win a woman’s tag team title as well. Lita has been an inspiration to over 10 female wrestlers.

Trish Stratus



Trish Stratus was the perfect combination of grace, beauty, and skill. Status took women’s wrestling to a whole new level as she mixed it up with the boys taking some heavy bumps, as well as winning one hardcore championship with her 7-time women’s title.