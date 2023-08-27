Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez took a firm stance during his press conference, using the platform to voice his support for Jenni Hermoso and criticize the actions of Luis Rubiales, the head of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF).

Rubiales’ behavior has ignited a scandal following the Women’s World Cup, prompting FIFA to provisionally suspend him for 90 days after he kissed Hermoso during the trophy presentation that saw the women’s national team of Spain receive the precious awards.

Rubiales had been under immense pressure to resign, especially after Hermoso described the kiss as non-consensual. In addition, he was seen making inappropriate gestures during celebrations following Spain’s 1-0 World Cup final win against England.

Xavi’s Message of Support for Hermoso

The anticipated resignation of Rubiales at an extraordinary general did not materialize. Instead, he shocked observers by refusing to step down. Rubiales maintained that the kiss with Hermoso was consensual and likened it to a gesture he might give to his daughters.

However, the number of people criticizing him continues to add up, as Barcelona’s coach Xavi opened his press conference with a clear message. “Firstly, I want to offer unconditional support to Jenni and all the players in the women’s game.”

Xavi then aimed directly at Rubiales with strong words: “Secondly, I condemn the behavior of the RFEF president, which was totally unacceptable. Lastly, it’s regrettable that aren’t talking about the historic achievement of winning the World Cup.”

How Did the Players Reacted to Rubiales’ Actions?

A coalition of 81 Spanish women’s football players released a statement announcing their boycott of national team duties.