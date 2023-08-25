The Spanish women’s national team made history on Sunday by becoming world champions for the first time. However, that historic feat was overshadowed by the controversial behavior of Luis Rubiales with Jenni Hermoso during the ceremony.

The RFEF (Spanish FA) president has been under heavy fire for kissing the player on the lips. Rubiales, however, has refused to resign despite the critics, claiming the kiss was consensual.

Hermoso has recently spoken out, denying Rubiales’ side of the story. The 33-year-old received strong support from her colleagues, with 81 players signing a statement asking for serious changes at the Spanish FA’s brass, otherwise they won’t return to the national team.

Jenni Hermoso denies consenting to Luis Rubiales’ kiss

“I want to clarify that, as seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and, of course, in no case did I try to lift the president,” Hermoso said. “I do not tolerate my word being doubted, much less making up words I have not said.”

On top of that, players from the Spanish national team released a statement via FutPro condemning Rubiales’ actions and asking for his resignation, saying they won’t play for Spain if he stays in office. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is among the players who signed the letter.

“From our union we want to emphasize that no woman should feel the need to respond to the forceful images that the whole world has seen and of course, they should not be involved in non-consensual attitudes,” the statement reads. “The players of the Spanish Soccer Team, current world champions, expect forceful answers from the public powers so that actions such as those contained do not go unpunished.

“We want to end this statement, asking for real changes, both sporting and structural, that help the National Team to continue growing, in order to transfer this great success to later generations. It fills us with sadness that such an unacceptable event is managing to tarnish the greatest sporting success of Spanish women’s football.”

What did Luis Rubiales say?

“It was a spontaneous kiss … It was spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and with consent, which is the key,” Rubiales said Friday. “This is the key to all of the criticism, of all of the campaign which has been mounted in this country: that it was without consent. No. It was with consent.

“… She’s the one who picked me up in her arms and she pulled me into her body. We hugged and I told her, ‘Forget about the penalty. You were fantastic, we wouldn’t have won this World Cup without you.’ She replied to me, ‘You are awesome.’ And I said, ‘A small peck?’ And she said, ‘OK.’”

Rubiales also dubbed calls for his resignation as a “witch hunt”, after many personalities in world soccer showed support for Hermoso.

“Another thing is what someone has to say publicly, but do you think it merits this hunt? So that they ask for my resignation? Is it so serious so that I have to leave having done the best leadership in the history of Spanish football?

“Do you think I have to resign? Well, I’m going to tell you something: I’m not going to resign! I’m not going to resign! I won’t resign! I’m not going to resign! I’m not going to resign!”.

The Spanish government, however, has started actions to get Rubiales removed, which is what 81 players have asked for in order to return to the national team.