This Friday, the soccer world was expecting Luis Rubiales to confirm his resignation as president of the Spanish Football Federation. Yesterday, dozens of media outlets and journalists reported that sources within the organization had received news that Rubiales would step down following the controversial kiss he gave to Jenni Hermoso in the Women’s World Cup final.

However, Luis Rubiales has surprised everyone with a defiant press conference in which he justified his actions and delivered the phrase that’s making headlines: “I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign.” He repeated it three times, and somewhat shockingly, some people applauded him at the event.

Luis Rubiales’ justification has sparked outrage in Spain to the extent that several female and male players are considering leaving the national team as a demonstration of support for Jenni Hermoso. One of those is Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Alexia Putellas fed up with Luis Rubiales after Jenni Hermoso’s kiss

As a consequence of Luis Rubiales’ controversial statement, the government in Spain has already initiated a process to suspend him from his position. Despite this, the executive showed a challenging attitude in front of the media.

“Is it so serious that I should leave, having overseen the best management in the history of Spanish football? Do you all think I should resign? Well, I’ll tell you something. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. I’m not going to resign. And let me tell you more, I have faced a lot of pressure.”

Furthermore, in the moment which outraged the world, Luis Rubiales explained what happened with the controversial kiss to Jenni Hermoso. “I want to apologize unreservedly. She was the one who lifted me up and brought me close to her body. And I said to her, ‘a little peck?’ and she said to me, ‘okay’.”

After this, Alexia Putellas, one of the best players in Spain’s national team history, went to social media and exploded against Rubiales. “It’s unacceptable. It’s over. We are with you, teammate.” Now, the big question is if the star of Barcelona would join those who’ll leave the squad to protest.