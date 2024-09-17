Young Boys vs Aston Villa: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Young Boys face Aston Villa in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including complete match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Aston Villa are set to make its long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League after several seasons away, competing in the newly revamped format of the prestigious tournament. Following a strong 2023/2024 campaign in the Premier League, Villa will look to carry that momentum into Europe’s toughest competition, eager to showcase their best on the continental stage.

Their first test comes against Swiss side Young Boys, who earned their spot in the group stage after navigating a challenging qualifying process. While Young Boys are well aware of the formidable challenge Aston Villa present, they are determined to cause an upset and snatch three crucial points in the opening match.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 18)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 18)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Young Boys vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 3

Germany: DAZN Germany, tabii

India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: tabii

Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Great Goal