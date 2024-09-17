Trending topics:
Young Boys vs Aston Villa: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Young Boys face Aston Villa in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including complete match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez
© IMAGO / Pro Sports ImagesAston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

By Leonardo Herrera

Young Boys and Aston Villa will face against each other on league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, we've got all the information you need to catch the action live in your country.

Aston Villa are set to make its long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League after several seasons away, competing in the newly revamped format of the prestigious tournament. Following a strong 2023/2024 campaign in the Premier League, Villa will look to carry that momentum into Europe’s toughest competition, eager to showcase their best on the continental stage.

Their first test comes against Swiss side Young Boys, who earned their spot in the group stage after navigating a challenging qualifying process. While Young Boys are well aware of the formidable challenge Aston Villa present, they are determined to cause an upset and snatch three crucial points in the opening match.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Silvere Ganvoula of Young Boys – IMAGO / Manuel Stefan

Young Boys vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, tabii, Canal+ Live 3
Germany: DAZN Germany, tabii
India: JioTV, tabii, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, tabii, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, tabii, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Calcio
Malaysia: tabii
Netherlands: tabii, Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, tabii, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, tabii, Movistar Champions League 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, tabii, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Great Goal

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

