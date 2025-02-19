Deion Sanders makes big admission on his money-saving recruiting approach with Colorado Buffaloes

Every program in the NCAA has taken notice of Deion Sanders’ use of the transfer portal. While many disapprove, arguing that the true essence of college football lies in the recruitment process, the Colorado Buffaloes’ head coach has openly admitted his preference for the portal, making a bold claim about the cost-effective impact his approach has on the school’s budget.

Coach Prime is one of the biggest personalities in the collegiate level, and while his every move and statement is scrutinized, his impact on the Buffaloes is undeniable.

The 2025 season will be unlike any other for Deion Sanders and the Buffs. For the first time in a long while, Primetime won’t be coaching either of his sons, Shedeur or Shilo. With quarterback Julian Lewis set to take the starting role, the expectations for Colorado are sky-high.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of such an important year, Sanders and the Buffaloes are focused on adding every valuable piece they can to their roster. However, Deion is far from your average college football coach. Primetime made a bold confession about his mindset, one that helps the University of Colorado in Boulder save a significant amount of money each offseason.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks up at the scoreboard during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

“My approach is totally different than many coaches’ approach,” Sanders revealed, via ESPN. “I’m a businessman as well, so I try to save our university money every darn chance I get.”

Advertisement

see also Deion Sanders' net worth: How rich is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes?

No off-campus recruiting

Sanders’ antics and preferences may be disputed by many coaches across the country, yet they undeniably pay dividends for the Buffaloes. The school hopes these positive results continue to multiply in the future.

Advertisement

While the transfer portal is still a polarizing topic in the NCAA, with many believing it ruins the amateur spirit of the college level, Sanders is all for it.

“All the kids that I’m recruiting, as a matter of fact, they’re in the [transfer] portal,” Sanders added. “I don’t go to nobody’s school or nobody’s house. I’m not doing that. I’m too old to be going to somebody’s school, somebody’s house.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes gestures during a game against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Low-cost

Sanders’ approach to recruiting has yielded benefits both on the field and financially. According to USA Today, Deion Sanders has saved a staggering $200,000 by not utilizing the school’s annual budget for private air travel.