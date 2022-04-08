The 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters is the first of the three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments to be played on clay. It will start on April 10. Here, check out how much the champion will get.

The 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the first of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments to be played on clay this season, will be held from 10-17 April at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Unfortunately, Rafael Nadal, Monte-Carlo's top winner, will be absent.

The 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters will be back to nearly complete normalcy this year as for the first time since 2019 crowds will be permitted at the prestigious tournament. The ATP Masters 1000 tournament will count with the participation of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud. Also, whit the burgeoning stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the tournament in 2021 beating Andrey Rublev in the men's singles final with a 6-3; 6-3 result. "It's been an incredible week in Monte Carlo. I can't describe how I feel right now. It's unbelievable to be in this position right now. We both deserved to be in the final and to play a magnificent battle for the people who could watch us. I can consider it the week of my life so far”, said Tsitsipas after the final. The winner of the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters gets 1000 points for winning and more than $1,000,000 in prizes.

What is the prize money for the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters singles champion?

The 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters has a total financial commitment of $ 5,908,645 distributed as follows. The winner of the tournament gets $1,231,245, while the final loser $646,110. All tennis players get money from round 64 onwards. The prize money ranges from $18,200 to $343,985.

What is the prize money for the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters doubles champion?

The team that wins the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters doubles gets a money bag of $278,803 and 1000 points, while the finalist $151,445. As in singles, all teams earn money, the prize money ranges from $13,766 to $83,181.