The hardcourt ATP and WTA tournament will be played on August 13 through August 12 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Check out how to buy the tickets and how much do tickets cost.

The 2022 Cincinnati Masters starts on August 13 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Both 2021 WTA Ashley Barty and ATP Alexander Zverev champions won't be participating in the hard-court tennis tournament this year due to different circumstances.

However, both WTA and ATP No.1 ranked players Daniil Medvedev and Iga Swiatek will try to clinch the tournament this year. Also, there will young talent such as Carlos Alcaraz, Ons Jabeur and Jannik Sinner, which guarantees the best-quality tennis being played in Ohio.

Therefore, if you want to attend this tournament, which will be among the top tournaments of the season, that will happen in U.S. soil, make sure to check out how much the tickets cost and how to buy them in order to watch top-tier tennis players.

How much do the tickets for the 2022 Cincinnati Masters cost?

The Singles session tickets are valid for an entire day at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. As for the Premium tickets are divided in sections such as All Inclusive, 1899 Room Box Section, and Sidelines Suites There were also mini ticket-packages and full series ticket-packages that went sold out already.

Single session tickets available per day

Session 1 tickets price: Between $26 and $128 per ticket

Session 2 tickets price: Between $29 and $128 per ticket

Session 3 tickets price: Between $12 and $128 per ticket

Session 4 tickets price: Between $65 and $305 per ticket

Session 5 tickets price: Between $24 and $312 per ticket

Session 6 tickets price: Between $90 and $312 per ticket

Session 7 tickets price: Between $49 and $400 per ticket

Session 8 tickets price: Between $120 and $500 per ticket

Session 9 tickets price: Between $40 and $400 per ticket

Session 10 tickets price: Between $70 and $370 per ticket

Session 11 tickets price: Between $50 and $300 per ticket

Session 12 tickets price: Between $56 and $350 per ticket

Session 13 tickets price: Between $62 and $327 per ticket

Session 14 tickets price: Between $67 and $750 per ticket

Session 15 tickets price: Between $70 and $750 per ticket

Session 16 tickets price: Between $86 and $750 per ticket

All-Inclusive Club tickets available per session

According to the Cincinnati Masters website, the All-Inclusive Level tickets includes top-notch views, a chef-inspired buffet and an air-conditioned lounge.

All-Inclusive Club - Session 1 tickets price: $150 for sections C1, C3 or C4

All-Inclusive Club - Session 2 tickets price: $150 for sections C1, C2 or C3

All-Inclusive Club - Session 3 tickets price: $125 for sections C1, C3 or C4

All-Inclusive Club - Session 10 tickets price: $325 for sections C1, C5 or C6

All-Inclusive Club - Session 12 tickets price: $350 for sections C1, C2 or C3

All-Inclusive Club - Session 14 tickets price: $400 for section C4

All-Inclusive Club - Session 16 tickets price: $400 for sections C1, C3 or C5

1899 Room Box Section tickets available per session

1899 Room Box Section - Session 1 tickets price: $128 for section 601, 602, 604

1899 Room Box Section - Session 2 tickets price: $128 for section 601, 602, 604

1899 Room Box Section - Session 3 tickets price: $128 for section 601, 602, 603

1899 Room Box Section - Session 5 tickets price: $153 for sections 601, 604

1899 Room Box Section - Session 7 tickets price: $203 for sections 601, 602, 604

1899 Room Box Section - Session 9 tickets price: $278 for sections 601, 602, 604

1899 Room Box Section - Session 11 tickets price: $278 for sections 601, 602, 604

1899 Room Box Section - Session 14 tickets price: $350 for section 601

1899 Room Box Section - Session 15 tickets price: $325 for section 602

Sideline Suites Section tickets available per session

Sideline Suites Section - Session 1 tickets price: $110 for section 232

Sideline Suites Section - Session 2 tickets price: $116 for section 232

Sideline Suites Section - Session 3 tickets price: $84 for sections 232

Sideline Suites Section - Session 7 tickets price: $133 for sections 229, 232

Sideline Suites Section - Session 8 tickets price: $215 for sections 229

Sideline Suites Section - Session 11 tickets price: $194 for section 232

Sideline Suites Section - Session 14 tickets price: $253 for sections 229, 232

Sideline Suites Section - Session 16 tickets price: $256 for sections 229, 232

How to buy tickets for the 2022 Cincinnati Masters?

If you want to go to a 2022 Cincinnati Masters game session or you want to buy the Premium tickets check out Ticketmaster or the Cincinnati Masters Open website for tickets available on sale.