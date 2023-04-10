The USFL will offer football during the last spring window, eight teams will play over ten weeks and each franchise has top notch head coaches. Check here who they are.

The USFL franchises have nothing to envy the NFL or XFL teams since they have top head coaches for the 2023 season.

Despite the fact that the USFL only has 8 teams, that does not detract from the head coaches that will be in charge of each of the teams, they all have enough experience.

The level of play is expected to be as high as in the NFL since most of the head coaches know the best game strategies of the best football league in the country.

Meet the USFL head coaches for the 2023 season

Mike Nolan (Michigan Panthers): He has experience coming from the NFL from 1987 to 2020, most of his previous coaching jobs were as a defensive coach. Nolan was DC for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys among other teams. His only head coaching job in the NFL was with the 49ers from 2005 to 2008.

Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars): Most of Andrus' experience is college football, but he was an offensive assistant with the Tennessee Oilers, St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans. Andrus had multiple head coaching jobs with different college teams.

Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals): During the 2022 season, Riley was named the USFL Coach of the year. Before joining the USFL, Riley was the Seattle Dragons' (XFL) head coach. In the NFL his experience goes from head coach with the Chargers 1999-2001, Saints Assistant HC 2002.

Ray Horton (Pittsburgh Maulers): This is the first time for Horton in the USFL, he has been working in the NFL since 1994 until his last job during 2019 as Defensive backs coach for the Washington Commanders.

Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions): The defending champions have one of the best head coaches for the 2023 season. Holtz won 9 games during his first USFL season including the championship title. All his previous experience was as a college coach in different jobs, OC, HC, AHC, WRC.

John DeFilippo (New Orleans Breakers): His last job in the NFL was as the Chicago Bears' passing game coordinator and QB coach. DeFilippo has worked with eight different NFL teams since 2005. Most of his experience is as a quarterbacks coach.

Curtis Johnson (Houston Gamblers): The New Orleans Saints won Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 31-17 over the Indianapolis Colts and Curtis Johnson was the Wide receivers coach. He earned that ring during his first job in the NFL, another team Johnson worked with was the Bears.

Todd Haley (Memphis Showboats): His career started in 1995 against the New York Jets, during his first job he was Scouting Assistant. But people remember Haley when he was the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach from 2009 to 2011. He worked as the offensive coordinator for three NFL teams.