The Duke Blue Devils are Duke University’s NCAA Division I college basketball team and are the fourth all-time in wins of any NCAA men’s basketball program.

Duke has won 5 NCAA Championships (tied with Indiana and UConn for fourth all-time behind UCLA, Kentucky, and North Carolina) and appeared in 11 Championship Games (third all-time) and 17 Final Fours (Tied for third all-time with Kentucky and only behind North Carolina and UCLA).

Considered one of the best programs in the country a list of whose who has played for the Blue Devils, and we have complied 25 of the best Duke Basketball players of all time!

Christian Laettner

A two-time NCAA champion, Laettner is renowned for his iconic buzzer-beater and All-American performances.

Grant Hill

A key player in two championship games, Hill earned All-American honors and showcased versatility with scoring, rebounding, and playmaking.

Kyrie Irving

Despite a limited college career, Irving’s impact was significant, showcasing elite skills before transitioning to a successful NBA career.

J.J. Redick

One of the greatest shooters in college basketball history, Redick set numerous records and earned consensus All-American honors.

Zion Williamson

A dominant force with athleticism and skill, Williamson captivated fans with his spectacular plays and earned numerous accolades in his lone season.

Johnny Dawkins

A prolific scorer and leader, Dawkins left his mark as Duke’s all-time leading scorer and a two-time All-American.

Bobby Hurley

A floor general, Hurley guided Duke to consecutive championships, earning Final Four MVP honors and setting NCAA assist records.

Shane Battier

Renowned for his defensive prowess, Battier played a crucial role in Duke’s 2001 championship and earned NABC Defensive Player of the Year twice.

Jason Williams

A dynamic point guard, Williams led Duke to the 2001 title, showcasing flashy playmaking and earning multiple All-American nods.

Mike Dunleavy Jr.

A versatile forward, Dunleavy contributed to Duke’s success with scoring and rebounding, earning All-American honors.

Luol Deng

A standout one-and-done player, Deng’s scoring and defensive skills helped Duke reach the Final Four, earning him ACC Rookie of the Year.

Nolan Smith

A key part of Duke’s 2010 championship team, Smith earned ACC Player of the Year honors while showcasing scoring and leadership.

Jayson Tatum

Tatum’s scoring ability and versatility stood out during his lone season, helping Duke reach the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 8.

R.J. Barrett

A prolific scorer and playmaker, Barrett contributed significantly to Duke’s offense, earning All-American and ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

Gerald Henderson

An athletic swingman, Henderson played a vital role in Duke’s success, showcasing scoring and defensive prowess.

Elton Brand

Dominant in the paint, Brand was a two-time consensus All-American and led Duke to the championship game in 1999.

Rodney Hood

A skilled scorer, Hood made a significant impact during his lone season at Duke, helping the team reach the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 8.

Mason Plumlee

An agile big man, Plumlee contributed to Duke’s success with rebounding and shot-blocking, earning All-American honors.

Chris Duhon

A defensive stalwart and floor leader, Duhon guided Duke to the 2001 championship and earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Shelden Williams

A dominant shot-blocker and rebounder, Williams earned multiple All-American nods and set NCAA and Duke records.

Brandon Ingram

A versatile forward, Ingram showcased scoring and defensive skills, earning ACC Freshman of the Year honors.

Carlos Boozer

A powerful post presence, Boozer played a key role in Duke’s success, earning All-American honors and reaching the 2001 championship game.

Seth Curry

Known for his sharpshooting, Curry contributed to Duke’s offense, showcasing scoring ability and three-point shooting.

Quinn Cook

A steady point guard and leader, Cook played a crucial role in Duke’s 2015 championship run, earning All-American honors.

Tyus Jones

A poised point guard, Jones earned Most Outstanding Player honors in the 2015 Final Four, leading Duke to the national title.