Messi is officially World Cup champion with Argentina, after multiple attempts what had to happen finally happened. But another GOAT could be close to a big title. Check here who he is.

Apart from Messi, what other GOAT could win a big title this season?

Lionel Messi is officially the 'soccer' GOAT after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. The final was a heart-stopping game where luck played for France and Argentina on multiple occasions.

The Argentines had to wait 30+ years to win another World Cup and this time they won as an underdog and lost the first game of the Group Stage against an underdog.

But now that Messi is World Cup champion things are different, obviously Messi is the real GOAT and with that World Cup title he won the battle against Cristiano Ronaldo.

What other GOAT would be close to a big title this season?

Tom Brady is the only GOAT who could be close to a big title in the current 2022 NFL season, but his odds are low as the season is almost over and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't playing as expected.

Another GOAT that is just coming back for a new season is LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers but his team is struggling to start the 2022-2023 NBA season with a good record.

Messi could play the next world cup in 2026 although there is still a long way to go to reach that big tournament, until now he has not said that he will not play in the upcoming Canada-USA-Mexico World Cup.