The world of tennis stays in the United States for the first Masters 1000 of the season. There will a lot of great players at the BNP Paribas Open 2023, but there will also be a top absence. Check out why is Novak Djokovic not playing at Indian Wells.

The first couple of months the ATP Tour goes far away from the United States. It all started with the Australian Open won by Novak Djokovic, but there have already been tournaments in Dallas and Delray Beach in February. Although now it’s time for a bigger event with the Indian Wells Masters 1000 that starts on March 8.

It was a somewhat predictable beginning of the season so far. Oceania is the place where the action always begins, mainly with the Australian Open. There was a clear favorite in the men’s draw and he took away the honor.

Djokovic claimed the trophy at Melbourne Park for the 10th time in his career to continue beating records. He is currently the World’s N°1 in the ranking, but that could change because he will not play this tournament.

The reason why Novak Djokovic is not playing at Indian Wells

The Serbian had a brilliant start of the season with his 22nd Grand Slam title to tie Rafael Nadal. He reportedly did so with a muscle injury, although that’s not the reason why he will be missing. His absence goes beyond his physical status.

Djokovic is not playing at Indian Wells because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Most of the countries that host big tournament have lifted or modified their traveling conditions regarding the covid vaccines. That has not changed yet in the United States, so he had to apply for an exception. Unfortunately for him, the authorities didn’t grant Djokovic a waiver to enter the USA.