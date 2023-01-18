Bernarda Pera has been growing on the WTA Tour in the last few years. After winning her first two singles titles in 2022, she is set to keep showing her good tennis. You can learn more about her here.

On the WTA Tour, many stars come and go, but only few remain at the top. In the past few years, fans have seen the rise of young players such as Paula Badosa, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and more. However, there are other players that have been around for a while, and at any time they can give a surprise. That’s the case of Bernarda Pera.

Pera, who was born in Croatia but represents the US, enjoyed a great season in 2022, reaching a new career-high of No. 42 in the ranking, and winning her first two singles titles at

Budapest and Hamburg.

She also reached the semifinals at Cleveland, while also defeating a Top Ten (Anneit Kontaveit) for the second time in her career to clinch the Hamburg title. Now, she wants to prove that she can go far in big stages such as Grand Slams.

How old is Bernarda Pera?

She is 28 years old. She was born on December 3rd, 1994 in Zadar, Croatia. She currently lives there, and trains in Zagreb. Her parents are Valter and Lidija, and she has two siblings Ana and Andrea.

How tall is Bernarda Pera?

Per the WTA Tour official website, she is 5 feet 9 inches tall, which in centimeters will be 176cm. She is a lefty, and according to the same source, her hobbies include reading, cycling and spending time with family and friends.

Who is Bernarda Pera’s coach?

As almost every other professional tennis player, Bernarda Pera has her own coach to help her with the preparations for her matches. Her coach is Velimir Zovko, who is a former Croatian player. He also has coached Bernard Tomic.

Does Bernarda Pera have a boyfriend?

Yes, Bernarda Pera has a boyfriend. According to reports, she has been in a romantic relationship with basketball player Kristijan Krajina since 2018. She has attended his games, and he also supports her.

Bernarda Pera’s social media: Instagram, Twitter and more

Her Instagram user is @bernardapera, in which she updates her fans with news about the tournaments she plays in, as well as photos of her personal life. Meanwhile, she also has a Twitter account, and her user is @bernarda_pera.