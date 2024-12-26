Russell Wilson had a spectacular start in his new phase as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, three consecutive losses have brought a lot of uncertainty, especially due to the veteran’s serious mistakes in the games against the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

For this reason, Justin Fields’ name is gaining significant momentum at a critical point in the season for Mike Tomlin. It’s worth noting that the young star started with a 4-2 record, but, in a highly controversial decision, the head coach placed his trust in Wilson without a single snap.

Now, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have shown that the Steelers are in a free fall and, at the moment, are not a Super Bowl contender. Given this scenario, significant changes could be on the horizon.

Who is the starting QB for Steelers?

Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but after a very painful loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Tomlin did not rule out changes in several positions. This could give Justin Fields an opportunity if he recovers from his abdominal injury.

“We have to look at what it is we need to do different. We’re going to take a look at it and make whatever necessary changes we need to make in the totality of this thing. That doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t look good. That’s just the truth and reality of it. We got to be committed to making whatever change is necessary in an effort to improve the outcome. It’s as simple as that. We’re not going to continue to go through the same process and hope for a different result. In terms of the schematics, in terms of a division of labor, I’m open to whatever change is necessary.”

