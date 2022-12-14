Boise State and North Texas clash in the 2022 Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium. Read here to find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a very long awaited matchup, Boise State and North Texas face off at Toyota Stadium in the 2022 Frisco Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Boise State arrive to the Frisco Bowl after a huge disappointment. The Broncos lost 28-16 against Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. Now, with a 9-4 record, they'll try to bounce back and finish the season on a good note. This is the first bowl game for Boise State since 2019, but, it definitely could have been something much better. They're 10.5-point favorites.

Meanwhile, North Texas abruptly fired head coach Seth Littrell after the Mean Green lost in the Conference USA Championship Game with UTSA (48-27). In a very difficult situation, Phil Bennett, the defensive coordaintor will be the interim for the Frisco Bowl. The all-time series is tied: 3-3.

Boise State vs North Texas: Date

The Boise State Broncos will play against the North Texas Mean Green in the 2022 Frisco Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, December 17 at 9:15 PM (ET). The game will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Boise State vs North Texas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

How to watch Boise State vs North Texas in the US

Boise State and North Texas meet in the 2022 Frisco Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the Frisco Bowl in the United States is ESPN.