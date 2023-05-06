There has been a lot of speculation around who Bronny James was going to play for at the college level, and he finally announced it. Here’s the decision made by LeBron James’ son.

The recruitment process is a wild race every year at the college level. Finding the best talent available is what can turn any program into a winning team consistently, but this time it may have been wilder for having LeBron James’ son in it.

LeBron was able to take the NBA by storm right after he was drafted with the first overall pick in 2003. His early success was particularly remarkable because he did so despite jumping directly from high school to the professionalism.

Bronny James’ path will be a bit different since he is indeed going to college. It wasn’t going to be fair anyway comparing him with one of the greatest players of all-time, although this already marks a difference. Today he announced his final decision on his Instagram account.

Where will Bronny James play?

James was one of the last high-profile prospects that had not made a decision. His delay only added more suspense to the situation, but he ended up making his choice public right before the LeBron-led Los Angeles Lakers face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Bronny James will play for the USC Trojans at the college level. He announced his decision with an Instagram post on his own account. “Fight On #committed”, he wrote in a message that included a picture of him at the Trojans’ facilities.

Bronny James offers

The decision had three top finalists to land Lebron’s son. Bronny chose USC and stayed in Southern California near his father, although he had big options before committing. Other universities that had a realistic chance to get him were Ohio State and Oregon.