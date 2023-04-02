The 2023 Masters will have the best field in the world at Augusta National. However, the big question is if LIV golfers are allowed to play. Read here to find out the answer.

The 2023 Masters is finally here. The 87th edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played from April 6-9 at Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, but many stars will be trying to claim the famous Green Jacket. However, the big question is if LIV golfers are allowed to compete.

LIV is a professional golf tour which has divided the sport and the public opinion. This 'new tour' has taken away players from the PGA Tour by offering them incredible amounts of money. Because the LIV is financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour simply cannot compete with the checks that have been offered to many golfers.

The rules are clear. All LIV players have been banned from the PGA Tour and that's why thousands of fans wonder what will happen at the 2023 Masters. Read here to find out the answer.

How many LIV golfers are playing in the 2023 Masters?

LIV golfers will be allowed to play in The Masters 2023. Under their criteria, apart from the PGA Tour, August National Golf Club directors have confirmed there will be invitations for those golfers.

These are the LIV players invited to Augusta: Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, Patrick Reed, Harold Varner and Charl Schwartzel.

It's important to remember that a spot in The Masters only comes through an official invitation by Augusta National. The club has established their own criteria to be in the field such as being a former Masters' champion, a recent Majors' champion or PGA Tour and World Golf rankings. That's why, as The Masters doesn't depend on the PGA Tour, LIV players can be invited.