The Horned Frogs have experience winning National Titles, they know how hard it is to play to get to said big game. Check here how many times they won the natty.

The TCU Horned Frogs had an almost perfect 2022 regular season, they lost just one game against Kansas State but that loss didn't keep them out of the College Football Playoff as some thought.

The first win of the season for the Horned Frogs was against Colorado 38-13 in what was a relatively easy game, while their first win against a rival conference (Big 12) was against the Oklahoma Sooners 38-31.

As of November 26, 2022 the Horned Frogs' record was perfect with 12 wins, but on December 3 they lost the Big 12 Championship Game 28-31 to No. 10 Kansas State.

How many football national championships do the TCU Horned Frogs have?

The Horned Frogs football team has 3 national titles, they won the title for the first time in 1935 and another in 1938. While their most recent national title was in 2010 when they were selected as the national champion by the Congrove Computer Rankings (unclaimed).

Although the Horned Frogs have few national titles, they do hold 18 conference titles, most of those titles won in the 20th century and only seven during the 21st century.

This is the first time the Horned Frogs have played under the new CFP format which started in 2014, they won a conference title the year the CFP started but that was not enough to get them selected.