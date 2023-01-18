Novak Djokovic will clash with Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2023 Australian Open in the US

The 2023 Australian Open has already given an upset with Mackenzie McDonald’s win over Rafael Nadal, but repeating that in this Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic seems even more improbable. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream it live on FuboTV (free trial).

Djokovic started the tournament as the main favorite to win the title despite not being the ATP’s N°1, so the odds for him going to the third round are unusually high against this opponent. He returned to the Australian Open after missing last year’s edition due to his vaccination status, although he won his first game back with ease. It was a 6-3; 6-4; 6-0 victory over Roberto Carballés Baena in just over two hours.

Couacaud is instead a surprise even if it is only the second round. Most of his points come from challengers, but he was able to win the second game of his career in a Grand Slam following close losses in 2022 at this level. The French that entered the main draw from the Qualy defeated Hugo Delién 6-4; 7-5; 6-0 in 1h 51m.

Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The outstanding gap between these players must be one of the storylines for how unbalanced their trajectories are. While Djokovic is going for his 10th Australian Open, Couacaud only played five games total in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

His first-round win was just the second of his career in any of the four big tournaments. Couacaud is currently ranked 191st in the ATP Tour with the 155th spot last year being his highest mark. The 27-year-old French will have a tough day against the Serbian in Melbourne Park.

How to watch Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic in the US

Novak Djokovic will play against Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open this Thursday, January 19.

Enzo Couacaud vs Novak Djokovic: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a clear one-sided game with Novak Djokovic as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is Novak Djokovic at -10000. Although a victory by Enzo Couacaud is at +1450.

