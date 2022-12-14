Fresno State will play against Washington State in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The LA Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Check out the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Fresno State vs Washington State: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free the 2022 LA Bowl in the US

Fresno State will clash with Washington State in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This LA Bowl will happen at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Find out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, you can do it through FuboTV (free trial).

The season has been a good one for Fresno State finishing with a 9-4 mark. But it is their outstanding ending what boosts the Bulldogs the most given they got to this clash with an eight-game winning streak. That is something to note since they started 1-4 with four consecutive losses. Their latest match was a 28-16 victory over Boise State to take the Mountain West Championship.

Although for Washington State this year had a lot of up and downs for the majority of it. They began with three victories, but they weren’t able to be consistent at any point. That is why they ended in the middle of the Pac-12 Conference with a 7-5 record. The last appearance of the Cougars was on November 26 vs the Washington Huskies in a 51-33 loss.

Fresno State vs Washington State: Date

Fresno State will take clash with Washington State in the 2022 NCAA College Football Season this Saturday, December 17 at 3:30 PM (ET). The LA Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Fresno State vs Washington State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Fresno State vs Washington State in the US

The game between Fresno State and Washington State in the LA Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. ABC is the other option.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.