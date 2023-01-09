After winning the National Championship against the TCU Horned Frogs, the Bulldogs established a unique and incredible back-to-back record. Check here their new record stats.

The Georgia Bulldogs won their second College Football Playoff National Championship title, this time against the TCU Horned Frogs. They were big favorites to win another title.

The first time the Bulldogs played in the CFP was during the 2017-2018 season, on that occasion they lost 26-23 to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Four years after their loss against Alabama the Bulldogs returned to the CFP National Championship to win 33-18.

Which CFP records did the Georgia Bulldogs established after winning the 2023 National Championship?

The Bulldogs are the only team to win two back-to-back National Championship titles, the first in 2022 and the second title in 2023. Alabama and Clemson came close to winning back-to-back titles but have never done so.

Another record set by the Bulldogs after winning over TCU 65-7 is where they become the only college football team to score 60+ points in a CFP National Championship game.

So far the Bulldogs have only two National Championship titles, that puts them above the Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU who have only one title each and the Bulldogs tie the Clemson Tigers with two titles for each program.

The SEC becomes the conference with the most appearances in the CFP with a total of 11 games, and 5 National Championship titles, Georgia are the second SEC team with the most CFP appearances with a total of three.