In a 2022 NCAA Football game, Georgia Southern and Buffalo will face against each other. Here you can find all you need to know about this football game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. Remember that if you want to enjoy of all the action of this match in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the second duel of two 6-6 teams (the other is the one that Utah State will play vs. Memphis). Locals Georgia Southern have that overall record, although in the Sun Belt Conference their win/loss record is 3-5. Per game they allow an average of 32.3 points, although their average points per game is 33.7.

As for their rivals, the Buffalo Bulls, they are 6-6 overall as mentioned before, but in the Mid-American Conference their win/loss record is 5-3. They average 29 points per game, while the average points allowed is 27.2. Both teams come from two tough victories, the locals 51-48 against Appalachian State; and the visitors, 23-22 against Akron Zips.

Georgia Southern vs Buffalo: Date

This college football game between Georgia Southern and Buffalo, will take place at the Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama this Tuesday, December 27 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Georgia Southern vs Buffalo: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Georgia Southern vs Buffalo

The game between Georgia Southern and Buffalo for the 2022 NCAA Football College season will take place this Tuesday, December 27 at 12:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other options: ESPN.

