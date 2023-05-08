This is one of the most important cycling stage races in the middle of the UCI World Tour season, it is an old event that offers the best cyclists in the world the opportunity to warm up before the Tour de France.

The Giro d'Italia is part of the UCI World Tour, this race is considered one of the appetizers before the world famous Tour De France in July.

The first time the Giro d'Italia took place was on May 13, 1909, so far 106 editions have been held including 2023.

The last time an Italian won the Giro d'Italia was in 2016 when Vincenzo Nibali posted 84h 53' 28", but since then the winners have been a Dutchman, two Englishmen, two Latin Americans and an Australian.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Giro d'Italia?

The official TV Channels are part of the beIN network, the event will be available around the world in English through beIN SPORTS Xtra and for Spanish speaking fans the local language narrators will be on beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español.

The Giro d'Italia will also be available via live streaming with Fubo and the best thing is that they offer a 7-day free trial with no obligation. Fubo will also have Tour de France and other cycling events available throughout the year.

The important dates of the Giro d'Italia

The race begins on May 6 before 10:00 AM (ET) with the first course running at 18.4 KM (11.4 MI), and the last stage and final day of the event will be May 28.

Only two rest days for the cyclists during the Giro, the first rest day on May 15 (after the ninth stage) and the second rest day will be on May 22 (after the fifteenth stage).

Route and Stages of the Giro d'Italia

Only three individual time trial stages during the Giro (stages 1, 9 and 20), on the other hand the hardest and longest stage will be the 11th called Camaiore to Tortona with a total of 218 KM (135 mi) it is a hilly stage.