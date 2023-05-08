The Giro d'Italia is part of the UCI World Tour, this race is considered one of the appetizers before the world famous Tour De France in July.

The first time the Giro d'Italia took place was on May 13, 1909, so far 106 editions have been held including 2023.

The last time an Italian won the Giro d'Italia was in 2016 when Vincenzo Nibali posted 84h 53' 28", but since then the winners have been a Dutchman, two Englishmen, two Latin Americans and an Australian.

Which TV Channel will broadcast the Giro d'Italia?

The official TV Channels are part of the beIN network, the event will be available around the world in English through beIN SPORTS Xtra and for Spanish speaking fans the local language narrators will be on beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español.

The Giro d'Italia will also be available via live streaming with Fubo and the best thing is that they offer a 7-day free trial with no obligation. Fubo will also have Tour de France and other cycling events available throughout the year.

The important dates of the Giro d'Italia

The race begins on May 6 before 10:00 AM (ET) with the first course running at 18.4 KM (11.4 MI), and the last stage and final day of the event will be May 28.

Only two rest days for the cyclists during the Giro, the first rest day on May 15 (after the ninth stage) and the second rest day will be on May 22 (after the fifteenth stage).

Route and Stages of the Giro d'Italia

Only three individual time trial stages during the Giro (stages 1, 9 and 20), on the other hand the hardest and longest stage will be the 11th called Camaiore to Tortona with a total of 218 KM (135 mi) it is a hilly stage.

2023 Giro d'Italia Stages
Stage Date Course Distance Type
1 6 May Fossacesia to Ortona 18.4 km (11.4 mi) Individual time trial
2 7 May Teramo to San Salvo 204 km (127 mi) Flat stage
3 8 May Vasto to Melfi 210 km (130 mi) Intermediate stage
4 9 May Venosa to Lago Laceno 166 km (103 mi) Intermediate stage
5 10 May Atripalda to Salerno 172 km (107 mi) Hilly stage
6 11 May Naples to Naples 156 km (97 mi) Hilly stage
7 12 May Capua to Gran Sasso 218 km (135 mi) Mountain stage
8 13 May Terni to Fossombrone 207 km (129 mi) Intermediate stage
9 14 May Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena 30.7 km (19.1 mi) Individual time trial
  15 May   Rest day
10 16 May Scandiano to Viareggio 190 km (120 mi) Hilly stage
11 17 May Camaiore to Tortona 218 km (135 mi) Hilly stage
12 18 May Bra to Rivoli 179 km (111 mi) Intermediate stage
13 19 May Borgofranco d’Ivrea to Crans-Montana 208 km (129 mi) Mountain stage
14 20 May Sierre to Cassano Magnago 194 km (121 mi) Hilly stage
15 21 May Seregno to Bergamo 191 km (119 mi) Mountain stage
  22 May   Rest day
16 23 May Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone 198 km (123 mi) Mountain stage
17 24 May Pergine Valsugana to Caorle 192 km (119 mi) Flat stage
18 25 May Oderzo to Zoldo Alto 160 km (99 mi) Mountain stage
19 26 May Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo 182 km (113 mi) Mountain stage
20 27 May Tarvisio to Monte Lussari 18.6 km (11.6 mi) Individual time trial
21 28 May Rome to Rome 115 km (71 mi) Flat stage
Total 3,448 km (2,142 mi)