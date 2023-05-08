The Giro d'Italia is part of the UCI World Tour, this race is considered one of the appetizers before the world famous Tour De France in July.
The first time the Giro d'Italia took place was on May 13, 1909, so far 106 editions have been held including 2023.
The last time an Italian won the Giro d'Italia was in 2016 when Vincenzo Nibali posted 84h 53' 28", but since then the winners have been a Dutchman, two Englishmen, two Latin Americans and an Australian.
Which TV Channel will broadcast the Giro d'Italia?
The official TV Channels are part of the beIN network, the event will be available around the world in English through beIN SPORTS Xtra and for Spanish speaking fans the local language narrators will be on beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español.
The Giro d'Italia will also be available via live streaming with Fubo and the best thing is that they offer a 7-day free trial with no obligation. Fubo will also have Tour de France and other cycling events available throughout the year.
The important dates of the Giro d'Italia
The race begins on May 6 before 10:00 AM (ET) with the first course running at 18.4 KM (11.4 MI), and the last stage and final day of the event will be May 28.
Only two rest days for the cyclists during the Giro, the first rest day on May 15 (after the ninth stage) and the second rest day will be on May 22 (after the fifteenth stage).
Route and Stages of the Giro d'Italia
Only three individual time trial stages during the Giro (stages 1, 9 and 20), on the other hand the hardest and longest stage will be the 11th called Camaiore to Tortona with a total of 218 KM (135 mi) it is a hilly stage.
|Stage
|Date
|Course
|Distance
|Type
|1
|6 May
|Fossacesia to Ortona
|18.4 km (11.4 mi)
|Individual time trial
|2
|7 May
|Teramo to San Salvo
|204 km (127 mi)
|Flat stage
|3
|8 May
|Vasto to Melfi
|210 km (130 mi)
|Intermediate stage
|4
|9 May
|Venosa to Lago Laceno
|166 km (103 mi)
|Intermediate stage
|5
|10 May
|Atripalda to Salerno
|172 km (107 mi)
|Hilly stage
|6
|11 May
|Naples to Naples
|156 km (97 mi)
|Hilly stage
|7
|12 May
|Capua to Gran Sasso
|218 km (135 mi)
|Mountain stage
|8
|13 May
|Terni to Fossombrone
|207 km (129 mi)
|Intermediate stage
|9
|14 May
|Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena
|30.7 km (19.1 mi)
|Individual time trial
|15 May
|Rest day
|10
|16 May
|Scandiano to Viareggio
|190 km (120 mi)
|Hilly stage
|11
|17 May
|Camaiore to Tortona
|218 km (135 mi)
|Hilly stage
|12
|18 May
|Bra to Rivoli
|179 km (111 mi)
|Intermediate stage
|13
|19 May
|Borgofranco d’Ivrea to Crans-Montana
|208 km (129 mi)
|Mountain stage
|14
|20 May
|Sierre to Cassano Magnago
|194 km (121 mi)
|Hilly stage
|15
|21 May
|Seregno to Bergamo
|191 km (119 mi)
|Mountain stage
|22 May
|Rest day
|16
|23 May
|Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone
|198 km (123 mi)
|Mountain stage
|17
|24 May
|Pergine Valsugana to Caorle
|192 km (119 mi)
|Flat stage
|18
|25 May
|Oderzo to Zoldo Alto
|160 km (99 mi)
|Mountain stage
|19
|26 May
|Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo
|182 km (113 mi)
|Mountain stage
|20
|27 May
|Tarvisio to Monte Lussari
|18.6 km (11.6 mi)
|Individual time trial
|21
|28 May
|Rome to Rome
|115 km (71 mi)
|Flat stage
|Total
|3,448 km (2,142 mi)