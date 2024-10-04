Trending topics:
UFC

MMA News: Alex Pereira sends clear message to Khalil Rountree Jr ahead of UFC 307 showdown

Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira took a few indirect shots at Khalil Rountree in his latest statement ahead of their UFC 307 fight.

Alex Pereira of Brazil fights during a light heavyweight championship bout during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Getty ImagesAlex Pereira of Brazil fights during a light heavyweight championship bout during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Richard Tovar

Alex Pereira is set to face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, which will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Brazilian champion will defend his title in the main event, but before the fight, he sent an indirect message to his opponent.

Although Pereira has fought other champions, he acknowledges that the bout against Rountree won’t be easy. He made it clear, saying, “It’s a dangerous fight; everyone knows what he’s capable of, but it’s a fight that closely resembles my style.”

One of Pereira’s biggest concerns is Rountree’s fighting style, especially knowing that the American fighter is on a five-fight win streak, though none of those victories came in 2024. Pereira noted that he prefers facing fighters like Rountree over more timid opponents.

Advertisement

“He’s an aggressive fighter, and I prefer facing someone aggressive rather than a more timid opponent. For me, that’s beneficial. I’ve analyzed some of his techniques. That’s basically it.”

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers gain edge in NLDS with Padres' starting pitcher out
MLB

MLB News: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers gain edge in NLDS with Padres' starting pitcher out

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about retirement after another concussion
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Tua Tagovailoa about retirement after another concussion

NBA News: Joel Embiid’s teammate, NBA All-Star, reveals reason for re-signing with the 76ers
NBA

NBA News: Joel Embiid’s teammate, NBA All-Star, reveals reason for re-signing with the 76ers

NBA News: Redick’s unexpected decision involving LeBron James that has Lakers fans disappointed
NBA

NBA News: Redick’s unexpected decision involving LeBron James that has Lakers fans disappointed

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo