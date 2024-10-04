MMA News: Alex Pereira sends clear message to Khalil Rountree Jr ahead of UFC 307 showdown

Brazilian fighter Alex Pereira took a few indirect shots at Khalil Rountree in his latest statement ahead of their UFC 307 fight.

Alex Pereira is set to face Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, which will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Brazilian champion will defend his title in the main event, but before the fight, he sent an indirect message to his opponent.

Although Pereira has fought other champions, he acknowledges that the bout against Rountree won’t be easy. He made it clear, saying, “It’s a dangerous fight; everyone knows what he’s capable of, but it’s a fight that closely resembles my style.”

One of Pereira’s biggest concerns is Rountree’s fighting style, especially knowing that the American fighter is on a five-fight win streak, though none of those victories came in 2024. Pereira noted that he prefers facing fighters like Rountree over more timid opponents.

“He’s an aggressive fighter, and I prefer facing someone aggressive rather than a more timid opponent. For me, that’s beneficial. I’ve analyzed some of his techniques. That’s basically it.”

Developing story…