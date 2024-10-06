MLB News: Shohei Ohtani's immediate gesture after first postseason HR against the Padres

Shohei Ohtani's performance was outstanding and marked the path for the Los Angeles Dodgers' comeback against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the MLB Pl in LA.

A great match in Game 1 of the MLB Postseason Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres made the fans really happy. And one of the key points in the Dodgers’ win was Shohei Ohtani.

In the second inning of the game, Ohtani delivered his first postseason home run with the Dodgers. That hit made the path to victory clear because LA tied the Padres in the score, which finished 5-7.

Although it was a fair victory for the Dodgers, one of the gestures that Ohtani made after the HR was commented by fans on social media. When he hit the ball out of the park, he sent the bat strongly out of the plate too.

Dodgers fans were really happy on Ohtani’s 55th HR in the whole season. That hit represented a comeback against San Diego and put the Dodgers in a wonderful position to make it to the next round.

Ohtani leads Dodgers’ comeback in Postseason opener

The San Diego Padres entered Dodger Stadium with high hopes of securing a Game 1 victory in the MLB Postseason Series. With stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Kyle Higashioka leading the charge, the Padres started the game with intensity.

By the second inning, San Diego had jumped out to a 3-0 lead. However, they knew the game was far from over with Shohei Ohtani looming as a threat. Once the Japanese sensation stepped up, everything shifted for the Padres.

Ohtani’s first home run of the postseason tied the game in the second inning. While Xander Bogaerts responded with a hit in the third inning to keep the pressure on, Ohtani and the Dodgers had other plans.

After a thrilling fourth inning, the Dodgers took control, leading 5-6. They added another run to secure a 5-7 victory, clinching Game 1 of the series in dramatic fashion.

When do the Dodgers and the Padres meet again?

After this great performance in Game 1, the Dodgers and the Padres will face each other again on Sunday, October 6th, in Los Angeles.

The rest of the dates are the following:

Game 3: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres – October 8

Game 4: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres – October 9

Game 5: San Diego Padres vs. LA Dodgers – October 11