NFL News: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys lose another key player with big injury

The Dallas Cowboys just lost another crucial player for Dak Prescott in their race to the Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are entering the most difficult stretch of their season with a 2-2 record. In the next weeks, they have daunting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.

To make things worse, America’s Team has to face this this stretch with a lot of injuries. After their victory on the road over the New York Giants, they lost Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

Now, there’s another injury on offense which might force Jerry Jones to consider a blockbuster trade before the NFL deadline. In a year of Super Bowl or bust, there’s no more margin of error.

Who is injured with the Dallas Cowboys?

Brandin Cooks has been officially placed on Injured Reserve by the Dallas Cowboys. This means that the wide receiver will be at least out for a month, but, according to a report from Todd Archer, the medical diagnosis isn’t promising.

“Brandin Cooks is being placed on injured reserve, which will force him to miss the next 4 games. He had an infection develop in right knee after undergoing a procedure last week in New York. The upcoming bye does not count as time missed and will be eligible to return November 10.”

