WNBA News: Aces' A'Ja Wilson delivers strong warning following victory over Liberty

After defeating the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Playoffs, league MVP and Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson made it clear about her involvement.

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces brings the ball up the court against the New York Liberty in the second quarter of Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 95-81.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesA'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces brings the ball up the court against the New York Liberty in the second quarter of Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 95-81.

By Matías Persuh

The series between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty could have been decided last night. However, MVP A’Ja Wilson showcased why she is the best player in the tournament, proving that they are still alive in this series. She also made it clear that both she and her teammates will fight until the very end.

Once the game concluded, where Becky Hammon‘s squad defeated their rivals 95-81, it was Wilson herself who outlined what needs to be done to tackle such crucial matchups.

In her postgame interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, the MVP stated: “You can’t sit down in a game like this. This is an elimination game. I cannot sit down, that’s looking like giving up. That’s looking like quitting to me. I know I had to come and be just who I needed to be for my team out of the gates and make sure that we understood what we needed to do here at home.”

Wilson recorded 19 points and 14 rebounds in 33 minutes of action, sitting out the last three minutes and 40 seconds of the game while the Aces held a 21-point lead over the Liberty.

A tight series against the Liberty

Both WNBA semifinals are heating up, showcasing a high level of competitiveness in every matchup. The Las Vegas Aces remain behind in the series against the New York Liberty, and tomorrow they will face off in Game 4 to determine the next steps.

The first two games of the series were won by the New York Liberty, with scores of 87-77 and 88-84 respectively, featuring Sabrina Ionescu as a key factor in both contests.

With last night’s victory, the Aces gained some breathing room, but they will need to deliver another solid performance if they want to level the series and reach the fifth and decisive game with a chance to secure a coveted spot in the finals.

Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty and Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces vie for a loose ball in the second quarter of Game Three of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 95-81.

Wilson, the tournament MVP

In what was undoubtedly an unprecedented event, Las Vegas Aces player A’Ja Wilson was unanimously named MVP of the tournament. The talented athlete secured this honor for the third time in her career, joining the ranks of legends Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, and Lauren Jackson.

Wilson garnered all 67 first-place votes for MVP from the assembled media, outpacing rookie standout Caitlin Clark and several other competitors. Napheesa Collier finished in second place, while Breanna Stewart took third in the voting. Clark rounded out the top four overall.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

