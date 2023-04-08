Brooks Koepka is one of the favorites at the 2023 Masters tournament. Read here to check out if he has ever won at Augusta National Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka was supposed to be one of the leaders in a new generation of players after Tiger Woods and his impressive era of dominance. Though the field had names such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth, Koepka immediately made his mark.

In October of 2018, Brooks Koepka became the No.1 ranked player in the world and he held that spot for almost a year. He was sensational with victories at the US Open (2017, 2018) and the PGA Championship (2018, 2019). The first golfer ever to hold back-to-back titles at the same time in two majors.

However, injuries appeared and Brooks Koepka thought he would never come back to the top. Now, after joining the controversial LIV Invitational Series, Koepka is battling again with the best players in the world. Read here to find out if Brooks has ever won the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

Did Brooks Koepka ever win the Masters tournament?

Brooks Koepka has never won the Masters Tournament. His best finish was second place in 2019 when Tiger Woods conquered his last major at Augusta National Golf Club. Koepka ended one stroke behind.

Though he never won the Masters tournament, Brooks Koepka has four victories at the major championships in his career: the 2017 US Open at Erin Hills, the 2018 US Open at Shinnecock Hills, the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive and the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black.

In 2018, Brooks Koepka became only the fifth player in history to win the US Open and the PGA Championship during the same year. If Koepka wins the 2023 Masters tournament, it will be the first green jacket of his career and his fifth major championship overall.